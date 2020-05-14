Ticker
Oxfam urges universal coronavirus vaccine
By EUobserver
Oxfam on Thursday called on governments and pharmaceutical companies to guarantee that vaccines, tests, and treatments will be patent-free and universally distributed to all nations and people, ahead of the World Health Assembly next week. "Providing a vaccine to 3.7 billion people could cost less than what the 10 biggest pharmaceutical companies make in four months," said Jose Maria Vera, Oxfam international interim executive director.