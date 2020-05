By EUobserver

Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it will take "months" before normal intra-EU travel resumes, Reuters reports. "While it is our policy to resume normal travel for business, leisure, study and visits to friends and relatives [in the EU] as soon as it is safe to do so ... it will be months, not weeks," he said. Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday his country was aiming for "mid-June" instead.