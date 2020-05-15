Friday

15th May 2020

Ticker

Russia: 'We never manipulate' coronavirus data

By

Russia has defended its integrity on coronavirus mortality numbers, saying: "We never manipulate official statistical data". Its counting methods were "exceptionally precise", Russia's top health official, Tatiana Golikova, also said Thursday. Russia had the world's second-highest infection figure, 252,245 cases, as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organisation, but has recorded just 2,305 deaths so far - a 0.9 percent mortality rate, well below Germany (4.5 percent), for instance.

EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'

An EU institution known as the EESC has been given until the autumn to initiate a series of reforms to protect victims of harassment and whistleblowers, including against threats, blackmail and bribery attempts.

Coronavirus

Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects

The European Commission suspended future deliveries of masks for member states - after some countries reported that the masks did not meet EU's standards. Earlier this month, the commission started sending 1.5m masks to 17 EU countries and the UK.

Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary

The EU commission vice-president said that as member states relax lockdwon measures, it is time to roll back the state of emergencies that affect democracy and fundamental rights. Hungary said it might end extra powers in June.

Opinion

Pandemic means EU needs to regionalise its Iran policy

The country has become a corona hotspot due to the clergy's stubborn refusal to impose social distancing and to close religious shrines, but also because US sanctions create severe shortages of a medical imports.

News in Brief

  1. EU court shows UK still bound by European laws
  2. No corona-vaccine before 2021, EU agency says
  3. EU Council extends anti-cyberattacks scheme
  4. Half of Belgians prefer to stay in lockdown
  5. Russia: 'We never manipulate' coronavirus data
  6. Ireland gloomier than Germany on summer travel
  7. Luxembourg faces EU action on money-laundering failure
  8. Top EU court rules against Hungary on 'detentions'

Latest News

  1. Poland appeals to EU 'food security' for more money
  2. EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'
  3. MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
  4. Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects
  5. Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary
  6. Pandemic means EU needs to regionalise its Iran policy
  7. Romania blasted over animal export conditions
  8. How the EU thinks summer holidays can be done

