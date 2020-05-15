By EUobserver

Russia has defended its integrity on coronavirus mortality numbers, saying: "We never manipulate official statistical data". Its counting methods were "exceptionally precise", Russia's top health official, Tatiana Golikova, also said Thursday. Russia had the world's second-highest infection figure, 252,245 cases, as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organisation, but has recorded just 2,305 deaths so far - a 0.9 percent mortality rate, well below Germany (4.5 percent), for instance.