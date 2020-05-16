Saturday

16th May 2020

Ticker

China suspected of creating spy-tower in EU district

By

Chinese spies were suspected by Belgian intelligence to have installed surveillance equipment in a building in Brussels which now houses Malta's EU embassy and which overlooks the European Commission HQ, Le Monde reports, citing classified Belgian files. A Chinese firm renovated the building and the then head of Belgium's intelligence service, the VSSE, Alain Winants, wrote to Belgium's then foreign minister to warn him, Le Monde said.

UK and EU blame each other for trade talks stalemate

The EU and UK accused each other of not being flexible enough and having unrealistic expectations in talks about the future trade relationship. The two sides have not moved on the key hurdles, including fisheries and workers' rights.

EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'

An EU institution known as the EESC has been given until the autumn to initiate a series of reforms to protect victims of harassment and whistleblowers, including against threats, blackmail and bribery attempts.

Coronavirus

Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects

The European Commission suspended future deliveries of masks for member states - after some countries reported that the masks did not meet EU's standards. Earlier this month, the commission started sending 1.5m masks to 17 EU countries and the UK.

Jourova: Ease emergency powers - especially Hungary

The EU commission vice-president said that as member states relax lockdwon measures, it is time to roll back the state of emergencies that affect democracy and fundamental rights. Hungary said it might end extra powers in June.

