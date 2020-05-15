Ticker
China suspected of creating spy-tower in EU district
By EUobserver
Chinese spies were suspected by Belgian intelligence to have installed surveillance equipment in a building in Brussels which now houses Malta's EU embassy and which overlooks the European Commission HQ, Le Monde reports, citing classified Belgian files. A Chinese firm renovated the building and the then head of Belgium's intelligence service, the VSSE, Alain Winants, wrote to Belgium's then foreign minister to warn him, Le Monde said.