By EUobserver

In a resolution adopted on Friday by 505 votes in favour, 119 against and 69 abstentions, MEPs called for a "recovery and transformation fund" of €2 trillion, to be financed by long-dated bonds, and dispersed through both loans and grants. They urge the commission not to use "dubious multipliers to advertise ambitious figures", and not resort to "financial wizardry", as the EU's credibility is at stake.