By EUobserver

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 4,702,603, while 314,476 people have died from the virus globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. With 1,486,757 cases, the United States had the most infections, while Russia came second with 281,752 people infected. In the UK, 244,995 people are infected. Worldwide, 1,734,578 people recovered from the virus.