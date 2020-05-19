Ticker
EU to lobby for corona inquiry at WHO meeting
By EUobserver
The EU has joined more than 60 signatories, including Brazil, India, Japan, and the UK, but not China or the US, who abstained, in a World Health Organisation (WHO) resolution calling for an "impartial, independent, and comprehensive" inquiry into the origins and spread of coronavirus, to be debated at a two-day WHO meeting starting Monday. The virus originated in China in December from natural causes, the current scientific consensus says.