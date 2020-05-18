By EUobserver

The EU has joined more than 60 signatories, including Brazil, India, Japan, and the UK, but not China or the US, who abstained, in a World Health Organisation (WHO) resolution calling for a "impartial, independent and comprehensive" inquiry into the origins and spread of coronavirus to be debated at a two-day WHO meeting starting Monday. The virus originated in China in December from natural causes, the current scientific consensus says.