Monday

18th May 2020

Ticker

EU to lobby for corona-enquiry at WHO meeting

By

The EU has joined more than 60 signatories, including Brazil, India, Japan, and the UK, but not China or the US, who abstained, in a World Health Organisation (WHO) resolution calling for a "impartial, independent and comprehensive" inquiry into the origins and spread of coronavirus to be debated at a two-day WHO meeting starting Monday. The virus originated in China in December from natural causes, the current scientific consensus says.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Covid-19 in Europe's prisons - and the response

Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Sweden have taken no steps towards reducing the use of imprisonment and others, like Greece, appear to be waiting for Covid-19 to spread through prisons before acting.

Feature

How West learnt from East to wear face masks

For Asian observers, not wearing face masks represents the lack of social cohesion, failure of effective government prevention strategies and comprehensive solidarity.

UK and EU blame each other for trade talks stalemate

The EU and UK accused each other of not being flexible enough and having unrealistic expectations in talks about the future trade relationship. The two sides have not moved on the key hurdles, including fisheries and workers' rights.

News in Brief

  1. Italy to welcome back tourists from 3 June
  2. Globally 4.7m people infected by corona, 1.74m recovered.
  3. EU to lobby for corona-enquiry at WHO meeting
  4. EU states easing internal lockdowns Monday
  5. EU Parliament calls for €2 trillion corona recovery help
  6. China suspected of creating spy-tower in EU district
  7. Germany criminalises EU flag burning
  8. Orban may relinquish emergency powers this month

Latest News

  1. Pandemic speeds calls for ban on facial recognition
  2. Belgium kept EU in the dark on China threat
  3. Corona-money and student futures in EU talks This WEEK
  4. Covid-19 in Europe's prisons - and the response
  5. How West learnt from East to wear face masks
  6. UK and EU blame each other for trade talks stalemate
  7. Poland appeals to EU 'food security' for more money
  8. EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us