By EUobserver

Germany is to reopen its internal EU borders from 15 June, its foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has said. "We hope that on 15 June we will be able to replace the general travel warning with travel advice," he said Monday. People should remain careful and everybody should not start travelling at once, he added. This year's holidays "won't have much to do with the [past] vacation[s] you've known," Maas said.