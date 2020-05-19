Ticker
Safe summer holidays possible, 11 EU states say
By EUobserver
A group of 11 EU states have agreed a roadmap for how to do summer holidays in Europe. EU nations ought to open borders phase-by-phase, coordinate measures, prioritise safety, and ensure people can get back home afterward, according to a joint statement Monday by foreign ministers from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Slovenia, and Spain. All EU countries currently have different travel rules in place.