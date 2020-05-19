By EUobserver

A group of 11 EU states have agreed a roadmap for how to do summer holidays in Europe. EU nations ought to open borders phase-by-phase, coordinate measures, prioritise safety, and ensure people can get back home afterward, according to a joint statement Monday by foreign ministers from Greece, Cyprus, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, Slovenia and Bulgaria. All EU countries currently have their own travel rules in place.