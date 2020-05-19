By EUobserver

Data privacy commissioner Ulrich Kelber said any use of WhatsApp was prohibited in federal ministries and institutions, even if some had resorted to using it during the current pandemic, Deutsche Welle writes. In a letter to branches of the federal government, Kelber said that bodies must respect, and not neglect, data protection "even in these difficult times." "Just by sending messages, metadata is delivered to WhatsApp every time," said Kelber.