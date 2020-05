By EUobserver

"When you are the CEO, at the end of the day, you are the only one to be responsible, no one else," EU single market commissioner Thierry Breton told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a live-streamed debate Monday, referring to Facebook's routine publication of dangerous fake news on the pandemic. "At the end of the day, it will be Mark who will be responsible and nobody else," Breton added.