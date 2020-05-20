Ticker
Court: German intelligence 'can't spy on foreigners'
By EUobserver
The German government must come up with a new law regulating its secret services, after the country's highest court ruled that the current practice of monitoring telecommunications of foreign citizens violates constitutionally-enshrined press freedoms and the privacy of communications, Deutsche Welle writes. The ruling said non-Germans are equally protected by Germany's constitutional rights, and that the current law lacked special protection for the work of lawyers and journalists.