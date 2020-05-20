Wednesday

20th May 2020

Ticker

HRW: Greece should release lone migrant children

By

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday urged Greek authorities to release 276 unaccompanied migrant children detained in police cells and detention centers across the country, saying the move was all the more urgent due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ekathimerini reports. "The prime minister should act on his pledge to protect unaccompanied children and make sure that hundreds of vulnerable children are freed from dirty, crowded cells", HRW said.

