Wednesday

20th May 2020

Ticker

Hungary rejects ECJ ruling on asylum seekers

By

Gyorgy Bakondi, a security aide to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, said the government does not recognise last week's ruling by the European Court of Justice on four asylum-seekers stuck in a transit zone on the Hungarian-Serbian border. The court demanded their release and described it as detention. "The government does not accept the ruling of the EU's top court...about the transit zones," said Bakondi, in a statement.

Coronavirus

EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice

Most EU countries are now breach the common fiscal rules, as governments tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The commission plans to link recovery funds to countries following its budgetary advice - but sanctions seem to be few.

Green Deal

EU wants to halve use of pesticides by 2030

The European Commission wants to cut chemical pesticides by 50 percent in the next decade - but the definitive target will be subject to the results of a risk assessment. Green NGOs have urged their full phase-out by 2035.

Coronavirus

EU rift deepens as Commission sticks to €1trn recovery

The EU Commission said it is still aiming for a recovery initiative above one trillion euros to kickstart the pandemic-hit EU economy - after a German-French proposal called for a commonly-financed €500bn plan.

Coronavirus

EU scolds Trump on his WHO 'finger-pointing'

EU commission has accused US leader of undermining multilateral cooperation, after his latest threat to permanently cut off World Health Organization funding.

