By EUobserver

Gyorgy Bakondi, a security aide to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, said the government does not recognise last week's ruling by the European Court of Justice on four asylum-seekers stuck in a transit zone on the Hungarian-Serbian border. The court demanded their release and described it as detention. "The government does not accept the ruling of the EU's top court...about the transit zones," said Bakondi, in a statement.