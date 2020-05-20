Wednesday

20th May 2020

Hungary rejects ECJ ruling on asylum seekers

By

Gyorgy Bakondi, a security aide to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, said the government does not recognise last week's ruling by the European Court of Justice on four asylum-seekers stuck in a transit zone on the Hungarian-Serbian border. The court demanded their release and described it as detention. "The government does not accept the ruling of the EU's top court...about the transit zones," said Bakondi, in a statement.

Coronavirus

EU rift deepens, as Commission sticks to €1trn recovery

The EU Commission said it is still aiming for a recovery initiative above one trillion euros to kickstart the pandemic-hit EU economy - after a German-French proposal called for a commonly-financed €500bn plan.

Coronavirus

EU scolds Trump on his WHO 'finger-pointing'

EU commission has accused US leader of undermining multilateral cooperation, after his latest threat to permanently cut off World Health Organization funding.

Column

That German court ruling hurts EU rule-of-law fightback

The short-term damage to financial markets may be smaller than feared. The damage to democracy is considerable because it weakened the ECJ - the most effective institution to stop attacks against democracy and rule of law in EU member states.

Coronavirus

Officials: Health should become EU 'critical infrastructure'

"The pandemic should be a wake-up call that the EU is facing collective risks requiring not just collective answers, but also the acknowledgement of the already existing interdependencies [of its health systems]," said one expert.

