Ticker
UK: EU offers 'relatively low-quality trade agreement'
By EUobserver
British negotiator David Frost has said the EU is offering the UK a "relatively low-quality trade agreement", Reuters reported. "Overall, at this moment in negotiations, what is on offer is not a fair free-trade relationship between close economic partners, but a relatively low-quality trade agreement coming with unprecedented EU oversight of our laws and institutions," reads the letter sent to his counterpart Michel Barnier on Tuesday.