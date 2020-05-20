Ticker
Macron loses parliament majority
By EUobserver
Defectors from French president Emmanuel Macron's party, la République en Marche, have formed a small, new faction called Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity, costing Macron his parliamentary majority. The president now commands 288 MPs in the 577-seat house. He also had informal support from two centre-right parties, MoDem and Agir, with 56 seats together, enabling him to govern smoothly, but the defections undermined Macron's authority, French commentators said.