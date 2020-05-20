Ticker
Road, rail, water transport licences extended due to virus
By EUobserver
EU transport ministers agreed on Wednesday on extending the validity of certain certificates and licences in the road, rail and waterborne transport sectors, and relaxing rules on port services. "[This] will provide the flexibility and legal certainty needed to maintain our supply chains and ensure continued mobility by road, rail, sea and inland waterways, while safeguarding safety and security," said the Croatian transport minister Oleg Butković, who chaired the discussion.