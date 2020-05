By EUobserver

The EU Council announced last week (20 May) it had "adopted a decision to provide up to €3bn of macro-financial assistance to 10 enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic". "Financial assistance will be provided in the form of loans on highly favourable terms", its added. At €1.2bn Ukraine will get the largest loan. Tunisia will receive €600m.