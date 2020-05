By EUobserver

EU pandemic bailouts should be loans, not grants, and there should be no joint debt, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden said in a joint statement Saturday. "We propose to create an Emergency Recovery Fund based on a 'loans for loans' approach," they said. Arrangements should "not [lead] to any mutualisation of debt", the so-called "frugal four" added, after France and Germany earlier agreed more generous conditions.