China ought to preserve Hong Kong's "high degree of autonomy, in line with ... international commitments", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said on behalf of the EU, after new Chinese security measures that threatened to violate the 1997 China-UK deal on Hong Kong's special status. Borrell hoped for "continued stability and prosperity". But China's move was "the death knell" for Hong Kong democracy, the US said.