By EUobserver

Tourists can return to Spain from 1 July, its prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said Saturday. Tourists "do not run a risk or bring a risk of contagion to Spain", he said, amid scattered anti-lockdown protests in Madrid. "The hardest is behind us ... we've overcome the big wave of the pandemic," he added, after almost 30,000 died in Spain. The tourism sector is 12 percent of the country's GDP.