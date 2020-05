By EUobserver

Europe must issue "perpetual bonds" to fund pandemic bailouts or risk collapse, billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros said Friday. "If the EU is unable to consider it now, it may not be able to survive," he said. Perpetual bonds never mature, but pay interest for ever. "What would be left of Europe without Italy?", Soros added, noting that Italy was most at risk of crashing out of the EU.