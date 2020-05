By EUobserver

Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen has publicly apologised after breaking the country's new curfew rules by staying in a restaurant until after 11PM. "I went out for the first time since the lockdown with two friends and my wife. We then lost track of the time while chatting," he said. The mini-violation comes amid a UK row, which saw a top government aide, Dominic Cummings, flout coronavirus travel rules.