By EUobserver

EU Commission vice-president Vera Jourova told MEPs on Monday that linking EU funds to the state of rule-of-law in member states is "today more needed than ever". A "rule-of-law conditionality" has been part of the commission's long-term EU budget proposal but criticised by countries such as Poland and Hungary. "We have to make sure it remains part of an MFF [EU budget] deal," Jourova added.