By EUobserver

Germany's highest civil court ruled on Monday that car-maker Volkswagen must pay compensation to a driver who had bought one of its diesel minivans fitted with emissions-cheating software, in a landmark ruling that sets a precedent for 60,000 other such cases. The plaintiff, Herbert Gilbert, will be partially reimbursed for his vehicle fitted with a device designed to manipulate emissions tests. VW said it would offer one-off payments to drivers.