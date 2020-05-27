By EUobserver

The German government and airline giant Lufthansa agreed a €9bn rescue package on Monday. The deal is intended to help the airline cope with losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 95 percent of Europe's second-largest airline fleet has been grounded. The German government would take a 20-percent stake in Lufthansa, and five percent of bonds plus one share, allowing it to claim a blocking minority shareholding, AFP reported.