Tuesday

26th May 2020

Ticker

Germany gives Lufthansa €9bn bailout for equity stake

By

The German government and airline giant Lufthansa agreed a €9bn rescue package on Monday. The deal is intended to help the airline cope with losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 95 percent of Europe's second-largest airline fleet has been grounded. The German government would take a 20-percent stake in Lufthansa, and five percent of bonds plus one share, allowing it to claim a blocking minority shareholding, AFP reported.

EU data protection rules abused to censor media

This week the EU's data protection rules (known as the GDPR) are two-years old. While the controversial GDPR was intended to offer greater privacy rights, it has also been abused by some authorities to muzzle a free press.

Coronavirus

Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas

The European Commission's recovery plan from the coronavirus pandemic gives priority to building renovation, renewables and hydrogen. However, eight member states have insisted that gas plays a crucial role in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

Opinion

Clock is ticking: 300,000 vs 3.3m Covid-19 Africa deaths?

With the exception of South Africa and some parts of West Africa, the continent has been relatively untouched, including (quite surprisingly) highly-connected Ethiopia. Namibia, Burundi, Botswana, Seychelles, Zimbabwe only count a dozen of cases, and Lesotho is a virus-free country.

Agenda

Recovery plans unveiled This WEEK

Tough negotiations start this week on both the EU's recovery fund and its revised long-term budget, which are likely to determine the entire future of the bloc.

News in Brief

  1. Johnson: Shops in UK will reopen on 15 June
  2. German doctors: Summer holidays could cause second wave
  3. EU forced to choose between China and US: Borrell
  4. Spain to lift two-week arrival quarantine from July
  6. Volkswagen ordered to pay in landmark 'dieselgate' case
  7. 40 million health workers urge more G20 investment
  8. Jourova: Budget rule-of-law link 'more needed than ever'

