By EUobserver

England's outdoor markets and car showrooms will be able to reopen from 1 June, as soon as they are able to meet the coronavirus guidelines to protect shoppers and workers, prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, Bloomberg reports. All other non-essential retail outlets including shops selling clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, books, and electronics, plus tailors, auction houses, photography studios, will be able to reopen from 15 June.