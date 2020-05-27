Ticker
Hungary broke human rights convention, court rules
By EUobserver
The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Hungary breached freedom of expression under the European Convention on Human Rights, over a case where the parliament's speaker suspended six journalists' accreditation to the assembly in 2016 for quizzing MPs outside designated areas in the assembly. The two sides have three months to request the case to be referred to the Grand Chamber for a final ruling.