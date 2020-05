By EUobserver

The Spanish government has declared 10 days of mourning, starting on Wednesday, for the nearly 27,000 people who have died from coronavirus in Spain, the longest official mourning period in the country's four-decade-old democracy, the Guardian writes. Flags will be flown at half-mast at more than 14,000 public buildings across the country. Spain's King Felipe VI will preside over a memorial ceremony once the country emerges from the lockdown.