By EUobserver

Germany wants to lift its travel prohibition on 31 European countries by June 15 if the development of pandemic figures allow for it, according to an official government proposal. Those countries include 26 nations in the European Union, along with four Schengen-zone countries that are not members of the EU — Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Deutsche Welle reports. The government issued a global travel warning on March 17.