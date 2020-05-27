Wednesday

27th May 2020

Ticker

Germany wants to open its borders for Europeans in June

By

Germany wants to lift its travel prohibition on 31 European countries by June 15 if the development of pandemic figures allow for it, according to an official government proposal. Those countries include 26 nations in the European Union, along with four Schengen-zone countries that are not members of the EU — Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Deutsche Welle reports. The government issued a global travel warning on March 17.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronavirus

EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit

EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic pleaded with EU affairs ministers for "rapid agreement" on the EU budget and recovery plans to be unveiled on Wednesday - but an agreement and ratification process has its risks.

Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

MEPs want to launch the delayed two-year event in September, which would require a joint position of the three main EU institutions before summer. EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is optimistic about reaching an EU Council's position under the Croatian presidency.

Exclusive

Lobbyist register to be tightened after Monsanto case

The EU's joint-transparency register lists thousands of lobbyists and what they spend or earn trying to shape EU legislation. New and clearer rules set for launch at the end of the year may lead to more realistic figures.

Column

Hawks to doves? Germany's new generation of economists

For many Europeans, Angela Merkel's change looked sudden. But the groundwork started two years ago. Germany slowly ripened for the Merkel-Macron plan. This explains why it didn't meet massive public resistance in Germany.

Opinion

Is Russia manipulating food supplies during pandemic?

Russia already dominates global oil – letting them dominate global food during a pandemic would spell disaster for the EU. It would effectively mean the EU, not just depending on Russian energy, but increasingly also on Russian food supply.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  3. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic co-operation on COVID-19
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic research collaboration on pandemics

Latest News

  1. EU recovery agreement deal may need 'personal' summit
  2. Little love, as Berlin bids 'auf Wiedersehen' to Trumpism
  3. Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now
  4. Lobbyist register to be tightened after Monsanto case
  5. Hawks to doves? Germany's new generation of economists
  6. Is Russia manipulating food supplies during pandemic?
  7. How Kaczyński ruined Poland, judges tell MEPs
  8. EU data protection rules abused to censor media

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us