Ticker
US military: Russia sent jets to Libya to help mercenaries
By EUobserver
Russia has sent fighter jets to Libya to support Russian mercenaries, the US military command for Africa said on Tuesday, according to AFP. Libya's UN-recognised government said earlier this week that hundreds of Russian mercenaries were backing rival Khalifa Haftar. Moscow has denied involvement in the conflict. "Russia is clearly trying to tip the scales in its favour in Libya," said US army general Stephen Townsend.