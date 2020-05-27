By EUobserver

Former EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini has been appointed the new rector of the College of Europe, an elite post-graduate school with facilities in Bruges, Belgium, and in Warsaw. Mogherini, a former Italian diplomat, was already teaching international relations there. She is the first woman in the post, but her appointment was marred by allegations of favouritism and irregularities, after she skipped the queue of less political candidates.