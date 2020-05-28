By EUobserver

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and top EU officials said there ought to be an independent enquiry in future into the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) handling of the pandemic at a video-summit Tuesday. "We will need to work together in order to reform some international organisations," EU Council president Charles Michel said, referring to the WHO. "We share with Japan the same values: multilateralism, rule of law, democracy," he added.