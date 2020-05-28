By EUobserver

Russian gas tanker, the Christophe de Margerie, was, on 27 May, approaching the Russian island of Wrangel in the Arctic Ocean en route to the Chinese port of Jingtang, the Barents Observer news website has reported. The trip is the earliest-ever on the northern route without using an ice-breaker ship, although one is accompanying the tanker, amid record-high temperatures in the Arctic region in recent years due to climate change.