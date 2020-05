By EUobserver

Suspected human smugglers face up to 15 years in prison after Belgium and France announced 26 arrests Wednesday in a case linked to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry in the UK last year. There were 16 raids in Brussels, arresting 11 Vietnamese and two Moroccan nationals. The joint operation by Belgian, British, French, and Irish police was coordinated by EU judicial agency Eurojust in The Hague.