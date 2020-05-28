By EUobserver

Antisemitic crimes in Germany rose by 13 percent to 2,032 last year, with 93 percent of them committed by far-right extremists, the country's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, said on Wednesday. "We must do everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of our people," he said. "Antisemitism has become commonplace for Jews in Germany. Especially on the internet," Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, added.