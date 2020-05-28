Ticker
South Korea might return to coronavirus restrictions
By EUobserver
South Korea has reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in 53 days, triggering warnings it may have to revert to stricter social distancing measures after appearing to have brought the outbreak under control, The Guardian reports. There were 79 new infections on Thursday, with 67 of them from the Seoul metropolitan area. The new spike in infections has underlined the risks that come with relaxing social distancing rules.