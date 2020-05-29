Ticker
EU agency: tracing apps must respect fundamental rights
By EUobserver
A report on Thursday by the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) urges EU governments to respect fundamental rights when using contact-tracing apps to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It also calls for open-source solutions to enhance transparency and confidence in the tools. "Respect for fundamental rights forms part of our public health strategies. This includes maintaining privacy and data protection legal safeguards," said FRA director Michael O'Flaherty.