By EUobserver

Cyprus expects to receive some 600,000 passengers in August, transport minister Yiannis Karousos said Thursday, noting that this estimate includes people flying in on commercial and private planes, Ekathimerini writes. "There is a gradual lifting of measures," Karousos said, noting that "we are kicking off on June 9, and by June 20 passengers from a number of countries won't need to present a certificate [for coronavirus]."