By EUobserver

Bars, cafes, restaurants, and parks in France are to reopen on 2 June, marking the latest stage in lockdown-easing measures of one of Europe's strictest regimes, French prime minister Edouard Philippe said Thursday. "Freedom will become the rule, bans the exception," he said. Customers will only be allowed to eat in outside areas and staff will wear masks and gloves. Social gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited.