By EUobserver

Malta and Libya are to open anti-migration "coordination units" in each other's countries to help stop the 800,000 irregular migrants said to be in Libya from coming to Europe, Maltese prime minister Robert Abela said after meeting with Fayez al-Sarraj, the EU and UN-recognised Libyan prime minister, in Tripoli on Thursday. "The solution clearly lies in concrete action on Libyan shores and its southern border," Abela said.