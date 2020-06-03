Ticker
Trump threatens to use army to crush unrest in US
By EUobserver
President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the US military to end "riots and lawlessness" across the country after days of violent outbursts following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police, Bloomberg reports. Trump on Monday night called on governors and mayors to "dominate the streets" and announced that he was sending thousands of heavily armed military personnel into the nation's capital.