Wednesday

3rd Jun 2020

Ticker

Trump threatens to use army to crush unrest in US

President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the US military to end "riots and lawlessness" across the country after days of violent outbursts following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police, Bloomberg reports. Trump on Monday night called on governors and mayors to "dominate the streets" and announced that he was sending thousands of heavily armed military personnel into the nation's capital.

Feature

Beethoven vs Virus: How his birthplace Bonn is coping

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bonn cancelled Beethoven: the much-anticipated 'Beethovenfest', as well as numerous concerts, exhibits and theatre performances were called off, some of the events were rescheduled for 2021.

