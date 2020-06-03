By EUobserver

The EU Commission has proposed creating its own reserve of crisis-response capacities, directly purchasing them and financing their costs, as it seeks to step up equipment stockpiles to deal with crises affecting a large number or all member states. It proposes to spend €2bn over the next seven years to create strategic reserves to cover health emergencies, forest-ﬁre outbreaks, chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incidents or other emergencies.